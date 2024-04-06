Ravichandran Ashwin unveils GVP’s DeAr trailer

CHENNAI: DeAr features GV Prakash Kumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kaali Venkat, Rohini and Ilavarasu in the lead roles. On Friday, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin released the trailer of the film. Ashwin has also lent his voice in the trailer.

He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, “Excited to unveil the #DeAr trailer! Happy to have played a small part in it. Check it out and let me know what you think #DeArTrailer #DeArFromApril11 (sic).” The trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of a couple, who share a problematic relationship because of the wife’s snoring habit.

Written and directed by Anand Ravichandran, the film has music by GV Prakash himself. Earlier in an interview with DT Next, GVP said, “This is one of the best films I could have been a part of. When director Anand started the narration, I wasn’t sure of accepting the project. 15 minutes into it and I was in tears and didn’t think twice to sign the agreement.”

Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty and G Pruthviraj are producing the film, with Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy handling the camera. Rukesh is incharge of editing. DeAr is all set to hit the screens on April 11.