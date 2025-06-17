Ravichandran Ashwin faces ball-tampering charges; TNCA says no proof

CHENNAI: A major controversy has hit the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 with the CEO of the Madurai Panthers levelling ball-tampering charges on Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin during their match on June 14.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has dismissed the claims as speculative, while the league has asked the Madurai franchise to submit 'verifiable' evidence by 3 pm on Tuesday for an independent commission of inquiry to be considered.

The Madurai franchise had alleged that the defending champions tampered with the ball using towels treated with chemicals during the first innings, making it difficult for their batters to score runs.

“A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball, using towels that appeared to have been treated with chemicals,” alleged D Pooja, the CEO of the Madurai franchise.

She said the ball's behaviour changed significantly after the powerplay, becoming heavier and reportedly producing a metallic sound when struck by batters.

Madurai has urged the league to test the towels used to determine whether any substances were applied and, if so, to take strict action against Ashwin and any other players involved.

“Our technical team is also investigating other possible methods used by the bowlers and fielders to tamper with the ball. We will submit a detailed report of our findings,” she added.

The letter also stated that the match referee's and umpires' failure to detect the issue and take action, despite repeated warnings from LYCA and SMP, was concerning.

TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan responded to the allegations, requesting the Madurai franchise to submit evidence to support their claim. “We will form a committee to investigate and determine whether the charges have any merit, if necessary. We have also advised Madurai to furnish proof by Tuesday,” said Prasanna.

In a statement, TNCA clarified that the towels used during matches are provided by it and made equally available to both teams. It said umpires routinely inspect the ball after every over and dismissal, and no irregularities were reported during the match, and that the claims appeared to be speculative.

The TNCA also cautioned that unfounded accusations could lead to disciplinary action under its Code of Conduct.

ALSO READ

TNPL denies ball tampering allegation against R Ashwin, says Madurai Panthers can seek formal probe

Ashwin, Dindigul TNPL team used chemical-treated towels to tamper ball, alleges Madurai Panthers