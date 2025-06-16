TNPL denies ball tampering allegation against R Ashwin, says Madurai Panthers can seek formal probe

SALEM: Facing an explosive allegation of ball tampering against former India great and star player of Tamil Nadu Premier League R Ashwin and his team Dindigul Dragons, the Tamil Nadu Premier League said on Monday that its review of the matter has revealed any evidence of ball tampering as alleged by Madurai Panthers.

Earlier in the day, the TNPL was thrown into turmoil after Madurai Panthers CEO D Pooja alleged that Ashwin and team are believed to have used chemical treated towel to tamper the ball during the match between the two teams on June 14 in Salem.

Acknowledging that the association received protest from the Madurai team at 10.51 pm on June 15, TNPL chief executive officer Prasanna Kannan said a detailed review was conducted based on the allegation but found no evidence of ball tampering.

“The towels in question were Tamil Nadu Cricket Association-issued and equally available to both teams. The Playing Control Team - including umpires and the match referee - maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature,” he said in the statement

If Madurai Panthers had “credible and verifiable evidence”, they may submit a formal request for an independent commission of enquiry by 3 pm on June 17, along with supporting material like video, photographic, or testimonial.

The association also cautioned that “baseless or defamatory allegations” could lead to disciplinary action under the TNCA Code of Conduct and Operational Rules, and asked all stakeholders to maintain professionalism and the spirit of the game.

ALSO READ: Ashwin, Dindigul TNPL team used chemical-treated towels to tamper ball, alleges Madurai Panthers