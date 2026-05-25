Ravi Dahiya, Sharad Kumar move CAT seeking regularisation of Delhi govt jobs

In separate but similarly worded petitions, the two athletes argued that they had left secure government jobs to join the Government of NCT of Delhi after being offered Group 'A' positions in recognition of their international achievements and with an expectation of eventual regularisation.

Sharad, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics and silver medallist at the Paris Paralympics, stated that he had resigned from a permanent position with the Sports Authority of India, where he had served as athletics (Para) coach, to join the Delhi government in 2022.