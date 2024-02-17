Ravi Ashwin can come anytime during this Test Match and bowl straightaway: Dinesh Karthik

RAJKOT: Former India cricketer turned commentator Dinesh Karthik has confirmed that Ravichandran Ashwin can join the India team anytime and can bowl as per the cricketing rules in the third Test match against England.

Ashwin, who joined the 500-wickets club in Test cricket on Friday after taking the wicket of England opener Zak Crawley, immediately left Rajkot for his hometown Chennai to attend to a medical emergency in his family.

Though it seems doubtful at this point, Karthik did disclose that match authorities have informed the Indian team management that Ashwin can bowl "anytime" if he returns for the Test match.

"Ravi Ashwin can come anytime during this Test Match and bowl straightaway. The umpires have given Ashwin that favor," said Karthik on air.

As per the regulations, a player stepping off the field must wait for an equivalent period before resuming play. However, Ashwin's case, deemed unique by the umpires, warranted a departure from the conventional.

MCC Rules for return of player

24.2.2.1 an umpire shall be informed of the reason for this absence.

24.2.2.2 he/she shall not thereafter come on to the field of play during a session of play without the consent of the umpire. See 24.4. The umpire shall give such consent as soon as it is practicable.

24.2.2.3 he/she shall not be permitted to bowl, until having been back on the field of play for a period of time known as Penalty time as described in 24.2.3 to 24.2.7 and 24.3.

24.2.3 A player’s unserved Penalty time shall be limited to a maximum of 90 minutes.

24.2.4 If the player leaves the field before having served all of his/her Penalty time, the balance is carried forward as unserved Penalty time.

24.2.5 The player shall not bowl until all of his/her Penalty time has been served. On any occasion of absence, the amount of Playing time for which the player is off the field shall be added to any Penalty time that remains unserved, subject to 24.2.3.

24.2.6 If there is an unscheduled break in play, the stoppage time shall count as Penalty time served.