Raul Jimenez’s ultimate tale of redemption

MEXICO CITY: Raul Jimenez finally has his star moment in a World Cup for Mexico. The 35-year-old striker burst into tears after scoring El Tri's second goal against South Africa as Mexico opened the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win.
It was the first World Cup goal for Jimenez, who suffered a skull fracture while playing for Wolverhampton on November 29, 2020, and had to undergo lifesaving surgery. The injury forced him to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career.
His biggest moment for Mexico may have been a bicycle kick in a victory against Panama in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, which was honoured as the CONCACAF goal of the year. He was a reserve player for El Tri during that tournament in Brazil.
"I read an interview where he said this has to be his World Cup," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. "I think he got off to a flying start. He had always been in someone else's shadow, but today he is a starter for this team - and he has truly earned it."
In March, Jimenez lost his biggest supporter when his father, Raul Jimenez Vega, died at 62. Jimenez wept after scoring for Fulham on March 21 against Burnley.