Raul Jimenez’s ultimate tale of redemption

It was the first World Cup goal for Jimenez, who suffered a skull fracture while playing for Wolverhampton on November 29, 2020, and had to undergo lifesaving surgery. The injury forced him to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career.

His biggest moment for Mexico may have been a bicycle kick in a victory against Panama in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, which was honoured as the CONCACAF goal of the year. He was a reserve player for El Tri during that tournament in Brazil.