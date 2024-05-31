Begin typing your search...

31 May 2024
Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge squash
Rathika Seelan (Photo: X) 

NEW DELHI: India’s Rathika Suthanthira Seelan went down to Malaysian third seed Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals of the USD 6000 Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup – 4th leg.

Sixth-seeded Rathika, who won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour – Indore last weekend, lost 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 to her higher-ranked opponent.

