Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge squash

NEW DELHI: India’s Rathika Suthanthira Seelan went down to Malaysian third seed Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals of the USD 6000 Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup – 4th leg.

Sixth-seeded Rathika, who won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour – Indore last weekend, lost 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 to her higher-ranked opponent.