Rathi takes five for TN

CHENNAI: Riding on a maiden five-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi, Tamil Nadu bundled out Uttarakhand for 118 on the first day of the fourth round of the Elite A men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem on Friday.

Sachin received good support from fellow spinners Manav Parakh (2/16) and P Vignesh (2/23). In reply, TN was placed at 109 for six with Sunny Sandhu batting on 41. Off-spinner Shashwat Dangwal was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting side taking three for 30.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 118 in 48.4 overs (Ishagra Jagoori 34*, Sachin Rathi 5/36) vs Tamil Nadu 109/6 in 39 overs (Sunny Sandhu 41 batting, Shashwat Dangwal 3/30)