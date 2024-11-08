Begin typing your search...

    Rathi takes five for TN

    TN was placed at 109 for six with Sunny Sandhu batting on 41. Off-spinner Shashwat Dangwal was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting side taking three for 30.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Nov 2024 9:38 PM IST
    Rathi takes five for TN
    X

    Sachin Rathi

    CHENNAI: Riding on a maiden five-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi, Tamil Nadu bundled out Uttarakhand for 118 on the first day of the fourth round of the Elite A men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem on Friday.

    Sachin received good support from fellow spinners Manav Parakh (2/16) and P Vignesh (2/23). In reply, TN was placed at 109 for six with Sunny Sandhu batting on 41. Off-spinner Shashwat Dangwal was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting side taking three for 30.

    Brief scores: Uttarakhand 118 in 48.4 overs (Ishagra Jagoori 34*, Sachin Rathi 5/36) vs Tamil Nadu 109/6 in 39 overs (Sunny Sandhu 41 batting, Shashwat Dangwal 3/30)

    CricketTamil Nadu teamMens TeamSalem Cricket Foundation Ground
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick