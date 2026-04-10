Rathi bowls Nelson SC to 9-wkt win

CHENNAI: Nelson SC eased to a nine-wicket win over Grand Slam in the tenth round of the TNCA First Division League here. Resuming from its overnight score of 196 for four, Grand Slam was bowled out for 241 with Nelson left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi taking five for 80, his fourth fifer this season. Medium pacer A Esakkimuthu took four for 44. Set to chase 67, Nelson got there in 10.5 overs.
Elsewhere, Sea Hawks recorded a thrilling six-run win over Singam Puli. Set to chase 174, Singam Puli was dismissed for 167 with the left-arm spin duo of DT Chandrasekar (4/50) and N Selvakumaran (4/65) sharing eight wickets between them.
BRIEF SCORES: Sea Hawks 101& 213 bt Singam Puli 141 & 167 in 44.1 overs (U Mukilesh 59, DT Chandrasekar 4/50, N Selvakumaran 4/65).
Points: Sea Hawks 6 (35); Singam Puli 0 (25); SKM CC 197 & 158/2 in 50 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 75*, V Maaruthi Raghav 59*) drew with Globe Trotters 253 in 113.5 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 55, G Ajitesh 58, S Guru Raghavendran 66, M Ganesh Moorthi 3/55, Rahil Shah 3/47). Trotters 5 (40); SKM 1 (27); MRC ‘A’ 365 drew with Vijay 366/7 in 121.3 overs (N Jagadeesan 175, KTA Madhava Prasad 69, Monish Satish 5/127). Vijay 5(29); MRC ‘A’ 1(41); Jolly Rovers 370 & 32/1 in 11 overs drew with Young Stars 312 in 93.3 overs (S Shrenik 45, Rahul Ayyappan Harish 98, Wilkins Victor 49*, S Lakshay Jain 5/79, RS Ambrish 3/57). Rovers 5 (37); Stars 1 (29); Grand Slam 104 & 241 in 72.2 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 68, RK Jayant 63, Sachin Rathi 5/80, A Esakkimuthu 4/44) lost to Nelson 279 & 70/1 in 10.5 overs. Nelson 6 (38); Grand Slam 0 (21)