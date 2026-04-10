Rathi bowls Nelson SC to 9-wkt win

CHENNAI: Nelson SC eased to a nine-wicket win over Grand Slam in the tenth round of the TNCA First Division League here. Resuming from its overnight score of 196 for four, Grand Slam was bowled out for 241 with Nelson left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi taking five for 80, his fourth fifer this season. Medium pacer A Esakkimuthu took four for 44. Set to chase 67, Nelson got there in 10.5 overs.