Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair advance to quarterfinals at ITF Women’s Open

BENGALURU: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty made amends for her loss in the qualifying round as she combined with Vaidehi Chaudhari to enter the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles of the ITF Women’s Open being played at the KSLTA Stadium.

In a pre-quarterfinal tie, the all-Indian pair defeated the Indo-Taipei combination of Rutuja Bhosale and En Shuo Liang 7-5, 6-0.

In the other last 16 matches held here on Tuesday, Sharmada Balu and Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi overcame the duo of Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Soha Sadiq 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The other Indian to advance to the quarterfinal stage was the fast-recovering Prarthana G Thombare who combined with Anastasia Tikhonova to beat the wild card entrant duo of Humera Baharmus and Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-3.

The US $ 40,000 prize money event was inaugurated by Hilary McGeachy, the Consul General of Australia in Bengaluru along with Hephsibha Rani Korlapati, Additional Secretary, Govt. of Karnataka and

In the only two singles matches held during the day, Sakura Hosogi of Japan overcame a fighting Camilla Rosatello of Italy 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 while Dalila Jakupovic of Slovakia breezed past Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 6-3.