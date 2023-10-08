Rashmikaa crowned champion at Fenesta Open Tennis Championship

NEW DELHI: Siddharth Vishwakarma and Telangana’s Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty extended their startling form to clinch the titles in their respective categories in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 at the DLTA Complex.

Siddharth pulled off a stunning come-from-behind 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Haryana’s Karan Singh, while Rashmikaa registered a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 win over defending champion Vaidhee Chaudhari of Gujarat. The third seed took his time to settle in the men’s singles final before unleashing his powerful shots and precise backhands that saw him securing the title for the second time in his career.

Siddharth’s first Fenesta National title came in 2018 and now he looks forward to an exciting run on the circuit. The women’s singles title match also went down to the third set where Rashmikaa held her nerves before winning the title for the first time.