Rashid's availability uncertain as Afghanistan eye bigger Test future

MULLANPUR: Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus is keen to have a conversation with star leg-spinner Rashid Khan about his long-term red-ball future but admitted that the bowler's chronic back issue and packed global schedule make his immediate Test availability uncertain.
On the eve of Afghanistan's one-off Test against India, Pybus said managing Rashid's workload would be a priority as the team looks to build a sustainable Test programme despite an erratic fixture list.
"Rashid has got this long-standing back complaint. He's got such a huge volume of cricket, you know, he's got to manage himself," Pybus said.
"I look forward to having that conversation to see how we can support him, not only just with the opportunity to maybe continue to play some red-ball cricket if there is potential for that, but generally make sure he can play as long and as healthy as possible for Afghanistan," the Englishman said.
Rashid's absence has once again highlighted the challenges Afghanistan face in balancing the demands of franchise cricket and the Test format, a subject Pybus repeatedly returned to during his first media interaction since taking charge of the national side.
The former West Indies director of cricket, overseeing his maiden assignment with Afghanistan, stressed that the larger issue was not merely player availability but the lack of a consistent Test calendar.
"When a country gets full membership, it's one thing to get full membership, but then you need to get a full fixture list," Pybus said.
"I'd like to see going forward that the other senior full members also start to build out the list. We need to be in a situation now where there's a proper fixture list."
Pybus, who has spent the past few weeks observing Afghanistan's domestic structure after multiple visits to Kabul, said he had been pleasantly surprised by the quality and depth of first-class cricket in the country.
"I've been very impressed watching the quality of the first-class cricket. It was very positive in being able to benchmark that relative to seeing other first-class cricket around the world and the type of depth there is in the system," he said.
The 61-year-old also paid tribute to his predecessor Jonathan Trott for laying strong foundations.
"I think Jonathan did an outstanding job over four years. It's really about continuing to build on what is already in place."
As Afghanistan prepare to face a transitional Indian side, Pybus acknowledged the enormity of the challenge.
"You come to India and you play India in India, it's one of the great challenges in world cricket and it always has been," he said.
"There is no doubt that India are incredibly challenging to beat at home, not only because of the quality of the players but obviously their understanding of their home conditions."
Assessing the Mullanpur surface, Pybus expected spin to become increasingly influential as the Test progresses despite the wicket's current green appearance.
"It looks like a good cricket wicket. With the heat, the moisture is going to get pulled out very quickly," he said.
"Both sides have got plenty of spinners. Spin is going to play a major part in the game even though it looks pretty green at the moment."
While Afghanistan remain focused on the immediate challenge of taking on India, Pybus made it clear that his larger mission is to ensure the country's remarkable cricket rise is matched by meaningful opportunities in the longest format.
"To play one Test and have a four or five-month break before you play your next Test match, whatever you're going to learn, there needs to be a concentration of learning," he said.
"That's not an Afghanistan question, that's an ICC question, really."