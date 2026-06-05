Rashid's availability uncertain as Afghanistan eye bigger Test future

"I look forward to having that conversation to see how we can support him, not only just with the opportunity to maybe continue to play some red-ball cricket if there is potential for that, but generally make sure he can play as long and as healthy as possible for Afghanistan," the Englishman said.

Rashid's absence has once again highlighted the challenges Afghanistan face in balancing the demands of franchise cricket and the Test format, a subject Pybus repeatedly returned to during his first media interaction since taking charge of the national side.