Ranji Trophy: Vijay’s comeback century helps TN salvage draw against Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: Vijay Shankar's inclusion in the squad for the clash against Chhattisgarh paid dividends, as his gritty century saved Tamil Nadu’s blushes during the final day of the Group D match in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh started strong, putting up 500 runs on the board in the first innings and restricting Tamil Nadu to just 259 runs, imposing a follow-on as the host reeled under pressure. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu came out to bat at 71/1, trailing by 170 runs. Ever-reliant N Jagadeesan and newly promoted number three Andre Siddarth were at the crease. The youngster had been elevated in the batting order following some impressive performances in recent matches.

Leg-spinner Shubham Agarwal picked up where he left off on day three, removing Siddarth (41) in the eighth over of the day's play, and it looked like Chhattisgarh were cruising to victory. Enter all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who kept it simple and attacked the spinners. Shankar and skipper Jagadeesan stitched together an important partnership of 67 runs, but the latter fell to an unnecessary sweep shot, caught at square-leg for 60.

After lunch, Vijay steered Tamil Nadu to take the lead and completed his tenth First-Class century. Later in the evening, Pradosh Ranjan (39*) and Vijay (106*) stayed in the crease and ensured no further hiccups and at tea, the teams agreed to call off the match, with Chhattisgarh bagging all three points due to their first-innings lead.

Tamil Nadu will face Assam on November 6 in Guwahati, with Sai Kishore expected to return to the side.

Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 500 (1st innings) drew with Tamil Nadu 259 and 264/4 in 76 overs (Vijay Shankar 106*, N Jagadeesan 60, Andre Siddarth 41)