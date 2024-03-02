Ranji Trophy: Top performers in the tournament so far

NEW DELHI: Today, Ranji Trophy semifinals are taking place between- Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh & Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. As these teams battle it out for a spot in finals, let us look at top performers in tournament so far.
Ricky Bhui (Andhra Pradesh)
This Andhra batter is the top run-getter in the tournament with 902 runs in eight matches at an average of 75.16, with four centuries and three fifties in 13 innings. His best score is 175.
Sachin Baby (Kerala)
In seven matches, Sachin has scored 830 runs at an average of 58.45, with four centuries and four fifties in 12 innings. His best score is 131.
Cheteshwar Pujara (Saurashtra)
This Indian middle-order batter is on the 'Mission Comeback'. In eight matches, he has scored 829 runs at an average of 69.08, with three centuries and two fifties in 13 innings. His best score is 243*.
R Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu)
This young bowling all-rounder has taken 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.78, with the best figures of 5/66. He has six four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls so far and is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament.
S Ajith Ram (Tamil Nadu)
With 41 wickets in eight matches, this spinner has been a perfect partner-in-spin for Sai Kishore. These wickets have come at an average of 14.09 and his best bowling figures are 6/83.
Gaurav Yadav (Pondicherry)
This 32-year-old right-arm pacer has taken 37 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.58, with the best figures of 7/49. He has five five-wicket hauls in this tournament so far.