Ranji Trophy: TN inches closer to victory

CHENNAI: The spin duo of Ajith Ram and Sai Kishore aced it with the ball to restrict Goa to 168 on the third day of Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy match on Sunday.

Suyash Prabhudessai, who scored a century in the first inning, was once again the top scorer for Goa in the second inning, scoring 79 runs until Ajith Ram struck him in the pads to get his wicket.

At stumps, Tamil Nadu is 61 with a loss of one wicket and only need 76 runs on the final day to win its third consecutive match before going into its home game against Karnataka.

BRIEF SCORES: Goa 241 & 168 in 65.5 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 79, Sai Kishore 4/82, Ajith Ram 4/36) vs Tamil Nadu 273 & 61/1 in 26 overs; TN need 76 runs to win.