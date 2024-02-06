Ranji Trophy: TN bags third consecutive win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu sailed past the target set by Goa to win its third consecutive match on the final day of the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy on Monday. With just 76 runs required on the final day, batters S Lokeshwar and Pradosh Paul made the job easier for Tamil Nadu by scoring half-century each to showcase a dominant victory for Tamil Nadu.

BRIEF SCORES: Goa 241 & 168 lost to Tamil Nadu 273 & 142/3 in 49.5 overs (Pradosh Paul 65, S Lokeshwar 52); TN won by 7 wickets