Ranji Trophy: TN bags third consecutive win

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Feb 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-05 23:31:05.0  )
Elite Group C Ranji Trophy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu sailed past the target set by Goa to win its third consecutive match on the final day of the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy on Monday. With just 76 runs required on the final day, batters S Lokeshwar and Pradosh Paul made the job easier for Tamil Nadu by scoring half-century each to showcase a dominant victory for Tamil Nadu.

BRIEF SCORES: Goa 241 & 168 lost to Tamil Nadu 273 & 142/3 in 49.5 overs (Pradosh Paul 65, S Lokeshwar 52); TN won by 7 wickets

SportsTamil NaduGoa to winPradosh PaulS Lokeshwar
DTNEXT Bureau

