Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu reeling at 18/5 on Day 2

COIMBATORE: Seamer Jatin Pandey picked up three wickets on debut to leave former champion Tamil Nadu tottering at 18 for five after Ishan Kishan’s 173 propelled Jharkhand to 419 all out in their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Thursday.

At stumps on the second day, M Shahrukh Khan was batting on 4 and RS Ambrish, on his debut, was yet to open his account.

Jharkhand skipper Kishan, who ended the opening day unbeaten on 125, looked good for a double century until he was dismissed by Ambrish, having faced 247 balls while hitting 15 fours and six sixes.

The big knock by the out-of-favour India player helped Jharkhand end strongly after it was 157 for six at one stage on the first day.

The pair of Kishan and Sahil Raj added 214 runs for the seventh wicket to not only bail their team out of a difficult situation but also put them in a position of strength.

Left-arm medium pacer Gurjapneet Singh was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu, returning figures of 4/71 in 27 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for DT Chandrasekar and Jeganathan Hemchudeshan.

In reply, Tamil Nadu was off to a horror start as it lost half its side with just 18 runs on the board.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 1st innings 419 in 132.1 overs (Ishan Kishan 173, Sahil Raj 77; Gurjapneet Singh 4/71) vs Tamil Nadu 1st innings 18/5 in 11 overs (Jatin Pandey 3/10)