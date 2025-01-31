Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand match hangs in balance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s crucial match against Jharkhand is on a knife’s edge with the former still needing 97 runs with five wickets remaining in the Elite Group D clash in Jamshedpur on Friday. Set to chase 234, TN finished the second day’s play at 137 for five. The seasoned Vijay Shankar was batting on 33 (47b, 2x4, 1x6) and keeping him company was Ajith Ram on 5.

Earlier, resuming from its overnight score of five for one, Jharkhand was dismissed for 154 in its second essay. Utkarsh Singh and Aditya Singh top-scored with 35 each. Tamil Nadu’s menacing wicket-taking duo of R Sai Kishore (5/43) and Ajith Ram (4/30) once again did the bulk of the damage, sharing nine wickets between them to limit Jharkhand to 154.

Setting off in its pursuit of 234, TN got off to a good start before N Jagadeesan got out for 13 with the team score on 37.

The other opener Mohamed Ali continued serenely, scoring 44 (89b, 5x4) and was the third wicket to fall at 92. The promising teenager C Andre Siddarth got off the blocks quickly but perished for 18 (17b, 2x4). Jharkhand’s left-arm spinner Manishi was the pick of the bowlers, taking three for 36.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 185 & 154 in 48.4 overs (R Sai Kishore 5/43, A Ram 4/30) vs Tamil Nadu 106 & 137/5 in 41 overs (M Ali 44, Manishi 3/36)