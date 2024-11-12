Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu faces upbeat Railways in fifth round

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will take on formidable Railways in Ranji Trophy Group D clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium from Wednesday.

Both teams enter the game after hard-fought draws, with Railways sitting second in the table on 14 points and Tamil Nadu in third with 12.

Even in the overcast conditions that weren’t conducive for batting, the middle order of Tamil Nadu with the help of youngster Andre Siddharth and seasoned batter Vijay Shankar helped the team to put on a good score in the first innings against Assam.

However, when things were going south, N Jagadeesan stood out for the team, recording his second century in the season to help the team salvage a draw.

But for S Lokeshwar, his poor form in the ongoing season continues as he still hasn’t scored a substantial score.

Meanwhile, Railways had a good outing so far in the tournament with two outright wins and two draws.

Mainly, Suraj Ahuja has been in better shape for the home team as he notched 135 runs in the game against Chhattisgarh to help the team salvage a draw.

Both teams will play for a win as they enter the crucial stage of the tournament and they have only one more game before the break this year.