Ranji trophy: Shubam's fifer helps Chhattisgarh dominate TN

CHENNAI: Day three of the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh didn’t go the way TN batters would have expected as Shubam Agarwal's fifer helped Chhattisgarh bowl out Tamil Nadu (TN) and enforced follow-on at the penultimate day.

At stumps, Tamil Nadu was 71/1 trailing by 170 runs.

TN came out to bat at 23/1 on Monday morning, Ajith Ram batted well partnering with skipper N Jagadeesan to add 73 runs to the second wicket partnership and gave decent start for the hosts before left-armer Ajay Mandal scalped the wicket of Ajith Ram (34) who tried to clear the boundary falling short to Ravi Kiran at mid-on.

Just a couple of overs later, Jagadeesan (49) had to depart courtesy of Ashish Chouhan.

Before lunch, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (8) failed to make any impact and got out to leave host in a flurry of doubt.

Senior all-rounder Vijay Shankar added 32 runs from his end before Shubam made it count and got his first wicket of the day.

But after his dismissal, Shahrukh Khan and youngster Andre Siddarth took the home team's innings forward with the latter finishing the innings without getting out at 55 runs.

The duo started adding some runs on the board and Shubam dismissed Shahrukh for 50 runs. The leggie went on to dismiss the tail enders and the away team enforced a follow-on.

It was a repeat of the first innings as TN brought Lokeshwar to open the second innings and did not yield the desired results as he got out for six runs.

The team promoted youngster Andre to bat at No 3 and he continued his good form from the first innings.

Both N Jagadeesan and Andre will have a huge task up ahead to play a vital morning session on the final day to deny Chhattisgarh an outright win.