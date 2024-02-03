Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram restrict Goa

CHENNAI: Group-topper Tamil Nadu enjoyed a productive first day against Goa in the Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy match in Porvorim on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Goa was bowled out for 241 in 75.5 overs with opener Suyash Prabhudessai scoring 104 (192b, 17x4). He received good support from K Siddharth who scored 69 (142b, 8x4, 2x6) as the duo added a crucial 151 runs for the third wicket after their team was placed precariously at six for two. None of the other batters were able to make a substantial contribution in the face of disciplined bowling from the TN bowlers.

The visiting side skipper and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 73 runs. He was complemented by fellow left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram who chipped in with three for 46. Pacer Sandeep Warrier took two for 45. In reply, TN reached 20 for no loss with S Lokeshwar unbeaten on 15 (25b, 3x4), while the in-form N Jagadeesan was batting on 3 (19b).

BRIEF SCORES: Goa 241 in 75.5 overs (S Prabhudessai 104, K Siddharth 69, R Sai Kishore 4/73, Ajith Ram 3/46) vs Tamil Nadu 20 for no loss in 7 overs