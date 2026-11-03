Ranji Trophy: Pradosh’s ton puts TN on top in Chandigarh

CHENNAI: After missing out in the previous clash against Railways, Tamil Nadu’s Pradosh Ranjan Paul returned to his menacing best with a stroke-filled unbeaten 138 in a crucial test on the road in Chandigarh on Monday.
Earlier, skipper Sai Kishore won the toss, and opted to bat first, possibly after Chandigarh’s previous encounter at the venue, where they crossed the 600-run mark. Openers Vimal Khumar and Narayan Jagadeesan chased their first fifty-run stand of the season, but the partnership was broken on 38. Nikhil Sharma dismissed Vimal (11) to break the stand, as runs seemed to dry up for the left-handed opener after two ducks in his previous two innings at the top of the order.
Jagadeesan struck 52 off 88 balls but once again was bowled at the wrong time, leaving Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Baba Indrajith at the crease. For the second time this Ranji Trophy, the pair notched up a 100-run stand (139) off 36.1 overs.
During the partnership, Indrajith also went past Sridharan Sharath and Hemang Badani’s tally of 29 half-centuries to have the most half-centuries for a Tamil Nadu player.
At the other end, continuing his rich vein of form, Pradosh left no stone unturned, converting his half-century into a big ton (138no) – his second of the season – as Tamil Nadu finished on a powerful position after day one on 320/4 in 86 overs.
Meanwhile, playing his first clash of the red-ball season, Ajitesh G showed great signs of attacking nature, smashing 34 off 46 balls, as Tamil Nadu eye hat-trick of wins in this season after enduring a disappointing campaign last time around.
Brief Scores: Group D: Tamil Nadu 320/4 in 86 overs (Pradosh 138no, Jagadeesan 52) vs Chandigarh after day one