Ranji Trophy: Pradosh’s ton puts TN on top in Chandigarh

Earlier, skipper Sai Kishore won the toss, and opted to bat first, possibly after Chandigarh’s previous encounter at the venue, where they crossed the 600-run mark. Openers Vimal Khumar and Narayan Jagadeesan chased their first fifty-run stand of the season, but the partnership was broken on 38. Nikhil Sharma dismissed Vimal (11) to break the stand, as runs seemed to dry up for the left-handed opener after two ducks in his previous two innings at the top of the order.

Jagadeesan struck 52 off 88 balls but once again was bowled at the wrong time, leaving Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Baba Indrajith at the crease. For the second time this Ranji Trophy, the pair notched up a 100-run stand (139) off 36.1 overs.