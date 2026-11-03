Ranji Trophy: ‘Nighthawk’ takes flight as Ajith Ram tons up for Tamil Nadu

“I wanted to make sure that I negotiate that first hour, which is going to be difficult. If something was going to happen—whether it was quick movement or anything like that—I went in primarily to cut that out.”

But as the day progressed, the left-hander vindicated Mahesh’s move, taking his opportunity against Chandigarh’s bowlers after the end of the first hour’s play. The left-hander eventually notched up his maiden first-class century (115) and stayed unbeaten.

“After the first hour, I started looking for some runs, and I was in that process. Whatever I tried, be it a lofted shot or sweep, it was helping me, and I was able to get runs and rotate strike with Pradosh. Because of him, there wasn’t too much pressure on me,” Ajith added.

“He [Pradosh] guided me on which balls to play on this wicket, and what were some of the scoring options. It was a great experience overall.”