Ranji Trophy: Jagadeesan slams ton, TN draws against Assam

CHENNAI: N Jagadeesan (115) continued his best form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season by scoring a ton on the final day as Tamil Nadu salvaged a draw in the Group D clash at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

At stumps, Tamil Nadu were 217 for 2 with the match ending in a draw and Assam taking the first-innings lead.

Trailing by 99 runs at the start of the day, S Lokeshwar, once again got out in single-digit score in his poor start to the season. Vijay Shankar (23), who came at No 3, was looking good to play a long innings, but Purkayastha dismissed him leaving the visitors in desperate need of a big partnership.

And that was exactly what the pair of Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (68) delivered with their 147-run stand to help the team take a lead of 102 runs.

This was Jagadeesan’s 10th first-class century and second in the ongoing season. He also scored two fifties.

Next up, Tamil Nadu will face Railways on November 13 for the fifth round.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 338 & 217/2 in 60 overs (Jagadeesan 115, Pradosh Paul 68) vs Assam 445