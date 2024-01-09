Ranji Trophy: Gujarat defeats Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu fails to chase the target of 299 runs set by Gujarat at the end of day four of the first Ranji Trophy match on Monday.

Having lost early wickets at the end of day three, TN hoped for a good start with batters Sai Sudharsan and Sai Kishore on the crease. But pacer Chintan Gaja got an early breakthrough for Gujarat by dismissing Sai Sudharsan which helped Gujarat’s fortunes. It was a day dominated by Gujarat’s bowling with Arzan Nagwaswalla clinching four wickets and Gaja taking three to secure Gujarat its first win of the tournament.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 312 in 84 overs (2nd innings) (Umang Kumar 89, Ripal Patel 81, Sai Kishore 4/83) bt Tamil Nadu 187 in 81.2 overs (Sai Kishore 48, Arzan Nagwaswalla 4/34, Chintan Gaja 3/34)