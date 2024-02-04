Ranji Trophy: Goa bowlers curtail TN’s lead

PORVORIM: Goa bowlers came up with an impressive show to bowl out Tamil Nadu for 273 on the second day of the Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy match here on Saturday. At stumps, Goa reached 10 for no loss, reducing the deficit to 22 runs.

Resuming from its overnight score of 20 for no loss, TN found the going tough in the face of some disciplined bowling from the host’s bowlers. N Jagadeesan continued his rich vein of form scoring 75 (153b, 3x4) and he found an able ally in Pradosh Ranjan Paul who contributed 71 (134b, 10x4) as the two added 98 runs for the second wicket.

The seasoned Vijay Shankar chipped in with a vital 54 (98b, 5x4, 1x6) to help his team take the first innings lead. TN suffered a batting collapse that saw it lose seven wickets for the addition of just 38 runs. Goa off-spinner Mohit Redkar was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets for 70 runs, while left-arm spinner Darshan Misal picked up four for 77. Tamil Nadu’s middle and lower order crumbled with none of the six batters getting into double digits.

BRIEF SCORES: Goa 241 & 10 for no loss vs Tamil Nadu 273 in 90.2 overs(N Jagadeesan 75, Pradosh Ranjan 71, Vijay Shankar 54, M Redkar 5/70, D Misal 4/77)