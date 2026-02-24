Ranji Trophy Final: Yawer, Pundir's fifties take J&K to 178/2 at tea against Karnataka on Day 1

Yawer and Pundir started the post-lunch session from where they left off , by continuously rotating the strike to put pressure on the opposition. The duo completed the hundred-run partnership in the 39th over. With Yawer contributing more by scoring 60 runs and Pundir adding 40 runs to the pair's total.

Pundir completed his fifty with a four in the 45th over against Vidyadhar Patil. Karnataka finally got the breakthrough in the 51st over when Prasidh Krishna trapped Yawer on a good length ball. KL Rahul took a brilliant catch in the slips to break the pair.

Yawer missed a well-deserved hundred by just 12 runs. He hammered 13 fours during his 88-run innings.