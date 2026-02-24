Ranji Trophy Final: Yawer, Pundir take J&K to 104/1 at lunch against Karnataka on Day 1

Jammu and Kashmir has an excellent start after opting to bat first. Openers Qamran Iqbal and Yawer Hassan had a testing time against the new ball, but they managed to survive the first 10 overs before Iqbal was sent packing by Prasidh Krishna for six runs. But Hassan (57 not out) carried on with solid support from Shubham Pundir (38 not out) from the other end.

The duo stitched together an 86-run partnership for the second wicket when lunch was called. Vidhyadhar Patil and Vyshak Vijay Kumar started the attack for the hosts. Both pacers have generated enough movement from the pitch. Karnataka had a loud appeal early on for a caught behind when Qamaran tried to defend on the front foot, and the umpire raised the finger without second thoughts.

However, Qamran had a chat with Yawer and challenged the decision with two seconds left on the timer. It showed there was a big gap between bat and ball, and the umpire overturned the decision to not out. The first strike for Karnataka came after 45 minutes of play when Prasidh Krishna got rid of Qamran.