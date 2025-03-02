Ranji Trophy final: Vidarbha wins third title after draw with first-innings lead against Kerala

Begin typing your search...

    2 March 2025
    Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey plays a shot on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Kerala and Vidarbha, in Nagpur. PTI

    NAGPUR: Vidarbha won their third Ranji Trophy title, courtesy their first innings lead in the final against Kerala as the summit clash ended in a draw on the fifth and final day, here Sunday.

    The match ended in a draw after Vidarbha reached 375 for 9 in their second innings. Vidarbha had made 379 in their first innings and took a crucial 37-run leasd by bowling out Kerala for 342.

    Vidarbha had earlier won the competition in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

    PTI

