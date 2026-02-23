Ranji Trophy final: Star-studded Karnataka hold all aces against gritty J&K

Central to that dominance has been the form of its star batters -- KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ravichandran Smaran.



It has helped Karnataka overcome a middling season from Mayank Agarwal, who eventually stepped away from captaincy as Devdutt took over the team’s reins.



To his credit, the left-hander has led well both with the bat and his tactically sharp mind.



This strong batting unit, however, will meet its match at the KSCA Stadium here in a capable Jammu and Kashmir bowling attack, led by pacer Auqib Nabi. The team is at the biggest stage of India’s domestic calendar for the first time since making its tournament debut 67 years ago.



Nabi has taken 55 wickets this season and has been the go-to bowler for J&K. The status would not change on a pitch here that is expected to give some assistance to quick bowlers at least initially.



However, limiting Karnataka’s strength to its batting will be naive. It has a varied bowling attack led by India pacer Prasidh Krishna.



The support cast of Vidwath Kaverappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Vysakh Vijaykumar, Shikhar Shetty and Mohsin Khan has done exceedingly well in various situations.