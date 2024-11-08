Ranji Trophy: Denish’s ton propels Assam to take lead on day 3

CHENNAI: A classy ton from Assam skipper Denish Das (109) and a gritty 90 from Purkayastha helped the host get the better off Tamil Nadu bowlers and extend its lead in the penultimate day of Group D Ranji Trophy clash at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

At stumps, Tamil Nadu were 8 for no loss with 10 wickets remaining heading into the final day.

Resuming the day at 176 for three, Assam skipper Denish Das, continuing on his good knock from the second day, notched his first ton of the season pairing up with Sibsankar Roy (69). The duo added 60 runs in the morning session and left the visitors desperate for wickets by trying all bowlers to stop the run flow.

After a hard toil, it was the spinner Mohamed Ali, who got the first breakthrough for TN by scalping the wicket of Denish.

But that was not the end of all as in came Purkayastha, who dominated the field and played till the end of the team’s innings to ensure Assam got enough lead on board.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul was the highest-wicket taker for Tamil Nadu scalping three wickets including the important wickets of Purkayastha and Sibsankar Roy. Debutant and 16-year-old Pranav got two wickets in the innings.

In the end, Assam posted 429 runs and will be hoping to get early wickets in the morning session of the final day to do something in a game which is headed towards a draw.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 338 & 8/0 in 4 overs trial by 99 runs vs Assam 445 in 146.2 overs (Denish Das 109, Sibsankar Roy 69, Purkayastha 90, Pradosh Paul 3/45)