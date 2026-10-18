Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Gurjapneet, back to building his red-ball craft

CHENNAI: Nine months away from first-class cricket did little to dull Gurjapneet Singh's instincts. Returning to the longer format, the Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer struck four times against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy Group A clash on Sunday, making the most of the overcast conditions at Chepauk.
With Tamil Nadu opting to bowl first, Gurjapneet removed Aarav Mahajan and Dega Nischal before accounting for Uttarakhand skipper Kunal Chandela in his opening spell. He used the crease intelligently, varying his angles to keep the batters guessing. For the 27-year-old, the clash was a step towards building back his red-ball craft.
"Red-ball cricket is all about consistency,” Gurjapneet said after day’s play.
“My focus is hitting the right areas and making sure the batsman has to play the ball off the front foot, rather than letting them settle into a comfortable back-foot game. Sticking to that core length has been my main priority."
Just days before the clash, the left-arm pacer also played a vital role in India A’s only win of the three-match 50-over series against Australia, picking up three wickets. The 27-year-old showed he is ready for the long red-ball season, with a seven-over opening spell where he looked threatening.
“Moving from white-ball to red-ball cricket feels quite natural because I prepare extensively with both balls before any match. Coming into the Ranji Trophy, the workload is high, so maintaining that physical readiness is key. When it comes to using angles, it depends on the wicket and how the batsman is reacting; I just observe their movement and adjust accordingly."
"For me, it’s about ensuring the body is fully prepared for red-ball cricket—neither undercooked nor overcooked. Bowling long spells in red-ball cricket is tough, so I try to keep my energy levels consistent to handle those extended spells. As for my game, you learn the most by playing matches day by day. Nets are different, but match practice brings new challenges every single day and takes you to the next level."
The left-armer has also had the opportunity to bowl in the nets to members of the Indian team, including Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. The experience, he believes, has strengthened his confidence as he returns to domestic cricket.
“When you face that level and then return to the Ranji Trophy, that experience changes your body language and builds the belief that you can deliver results,” he states.
Gurjapneet also opened up on the atmosphere in the dressing room, revealing that the ‘mix of juniors and seniors’ is a wonderful combination, and the environment is quite relaxed.
"It’s a great mix. We have younger players coming in like Deepesh, alongside seniors like Sonu, Saravanan, and myself who have been playing together for the last three to four years. There is a lot to learn from both seniors and juniors, making it a wonderful combination for Tamil Nadu. The dressing room environment is very relaxed and full of lighthearted banter."
The task, however, begins now for Gurjapneet and Tamil Nadu as they have to keep their form intact in a bid to finally end a four-decade wait for the Ranji Trophy accolade.