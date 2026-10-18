Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Gurjapneet, back to building his red-ball craft

With Tamil Nadu opting to bowl first, Gurjapneet removed Aarav Mahajan and Dega Nischal before accounting for Uttarakhand skipper Kunal Chandela in his opening spell. He used the crease intelligently, varying his angles to keep the batters guessing. For the 27-year-old, the clash was a step towards building back his red-ball craft.



"Red-ball cricket is all about consistency,” Gurjapneet said after day’s play.

“My focus is hitting the right areas and making sure the batsman has to play the ball off the front foot, rather than letting them settle into a comfortable back-foot game. Sticking to that core length has been my main priority."



Just days before the clash, the left-arm pacer also played a vital role in India A’s only win of the three-match 50-over series against Australia, picking up three wickets. The 27-year-old showed he is ready for the long red-ball season, with a seven-over opening spell where he looked threatening.