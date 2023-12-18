Ramkumar to lead India’s Davis Cup squad in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Ramkumar Ramanathan was on Sunday named in a five-member squad for the grass court challenge against Pakistan -- a clear sign that an Indian Davis Cup side is preparing to play on Pakistan soil for the first time in 60 years even as AITA awaits ITF tribunal’s decision on its appeal against travel to neighbouring nation on security concerns.

India last travelled to Pakistan way back in 1964 when they beat the hosts 4-0. India has never lost to Pakistan in the Davis Cup competition in eight ties against each other.

Ramkumar, whose serve and volley game style suits the grass surface, will lead the squad that includes N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Niki Poonacha and Saketh Myneni as All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Sunday named the team for the February 3-4 World Group I play-off tie.

India’s top players Sumit Nagal and Sasikumar Mukund have pulled out of the tie, where the winning team will ensure its stay in World Group I for the rest of the 2024 season.

India had requested ITF to relocate the tie to a neutral venue but the ITF Davis Cup Committee had rejected the appeal.

“We have appealed against the Davis Cup committee decision and a final call will be taken by the ITF tribunal on December 19. If the tribunal also rejects the appeal we will then travel to Pakistan,” AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar told media.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has already made it clear that it will not field its team if the ITF decides to shift the tie to a neutral venue.