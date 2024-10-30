Begin typing your search...

    Ramesh helps Metro CC beat Liberty CC

    Set to chase 92 in 20 overs, Ramesh’s innings ensured Metro CC chase down the score in 9.3 overs.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Oct 2024 9:27 PM IST
    CHENNAI: R Ramesh’s unbeaten 52 helped Metro CC beat Liberty CC by seven wickets in the third division of the TNCA-Salem DCA league.

    Brief scores: III Division: SK MCC 161/8 in 20 Overs (A Vinoth 51, GS Aravindh Kumar 55, Senkottai 36, Gokul 4/29, C Arul Pandiyan 3/20) bt Lucky Star CC 145 in 19 overs (E Dinesh 55, C Arul Pandiyan 30, Suresh 4/23, P Balakrishnan 3/11); SRP MCC 114/6 in 20 overs (K Nethaji 46*) bt Liberty CC 102/6 in 20 overs; WRM CC 150 in 20 overs (Sri Sarathy 49, Tamil Murugan 34*, R Gopal 4/26) bt Davaram SC 129 in 20 overs (P Ajith Kumar 46, Naveen 39, R Parasuram 3/23, Siva Shankar 3/18); Liberty CC 91/8 in 20 overs (Vijay Anand 3/16) lost to Metro CC 92/3 in 9.3 overs (G Venkatesh 37, R Ramesh 52*)

    Cricketcricket league
