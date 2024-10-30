Ramesh helps Metro CC beat Liberty CC

CHENNAI: R Ramesh’s unbeaten 52 helped Metro CC beat Liberty CC by seven wickets in the third division of the TNCA-Salem DCA league.

Set to chase 92 in 20 overs, Ramesh’s innings ensured Metro CC chase down the score in 9.3 overs.

Brief scores: III Division: SK MCC 161/8 in 20 Overs (A Vinoth 51, GS Aravindh Kumar 55, Senkottai 36, Gokul 4/29, C Arul Pandiyan 3/20) bt Lucky Star CC 145 in 19 overs (E Dinesh 55, C Arul Pandiyan 30, Suresh 4/23, P Balakrishnan 3/11); SRP MCC 114/6 in 20 overs (K Nethaji 46*) bt Liberty CC 102/6 in 20 overs; WRM CC 150 in 20 overs (Sri Sarathy 49, Tamil Murugan 34*, R Gopal 4/26) bt Davaram SC 129 in 20 overs (P Ajith Kumar 46, Naveen 39, R Parasuram 3/23, Siva Shankar 3/18); Liberty CC 91/8 in 20 overs (Vijay Anand 3/16) lost to Metro CC 92/3 in 9.3 overs (G Venkatesh 37, R Ramesh 52*)