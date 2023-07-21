Ram Arvindh sparkles with unbeaten 203

CHENNAI: R Ram Arvindh’s unbeaten 203 helped Young Stars to declare its first innings at 537 for six against AG’s Office on the second day of the firstbround of the TNCA First Division here on Thursday. Resuming from his overnight score of 112, wicket-keeper Arvindh feasted on the bowling during his entertaining knock of 203 not out (264b, 27x4).

AG’s Office made a confident start to its innings scoring 168 for 2 at stumps with Shubhang Mishra batting on 55 and Adittya Varadharajan unbeaten on 59. The duo added 100 runs for the unbroken third wicket. Elsewhere, Sachin Rathi’s seven for 85 enabled Nelson SC to take a crucial 37-run first innings lead against Alwarpet.

BRIEF SCORES:

At CPT – IP (Turf) Ground: Vijay 294 in 101.4 overs (B Sachin 151, L Vignesh 44, Rajwinder Singh 6/94) vs India Pistons 171/9 in 76 overs (GK Shyam 61, R Sai Kishore 4/43, M Siddharth 4/75); Young Stars 537/6 decl.in 122 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 70, R Ram Arvindh 203*, Ganesh Satish 119, N Sunil Krishna 64*, AC Prathiban 3/145) vs AG’s Office 168/2 in 58 overs (Shubhang Mishra 55 batting, Adittya Varadharajan 59 batting);

At Tagore Medical College Ground: Grand Slam 243 & 133/4 in 37 overs (R Kavin 46, M Shahrukh Khan 44 batting, R Aushik Srinivas 3/21) vs Sea Hawks 216 in 71.3 overs (Himmat Singh 86, G Govinth 3/43);

At IITM -Chemplast Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 428 in 137.3 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 83, V Maaruthi Raghav 135, M Abhinav 80, DT Chandrasekar 4/103) vs Jolly Rovers 192/2 in 40 overs (B Aparajith 79 batting, B Indrajith 51 batting);

At Nelson – Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Nelson 228 & 206/6 in 62 overs (Maan K Bafna 54, GH Vihari 82 batting, Jalaj Saxena 3/27) vs Alwarpet 191 in 50.1 overs (Ankeet Bawane 57, Sachin Rathi 7/85);

At MRF-Pachaiyappas’ College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 103 & 129/4 in 50 overs (NS Chaturved 58) vs Globe Trotters 313 in 93 overs (Bhargav Merai 82, MS Washington Sundar 41, Akshay V Srinivasan 43, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 4/88, P Saravanan 3/76)