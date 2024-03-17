Rally against all odds

CHENNAI: As she was making a mark on the track, qualifying for events across the country and notching commendable performance, Pragathi Gowda met with a big stumbling block: sponsorship, without which it is nearly impossible to move forward in the field of motor racing.

With few options left, Pragathi used the insurance money that the family received after her brother died in an accident. She bought a car with that money. It was an emotional decision, as her late brother was her role model, the very reason she got into motorsports.

Now, within a few years since then, she wears multiple crowns like Junior National Rally Champion, Rally Star Asia Pacific in 2022, and runner-up in the FIA Rally Star Women’s Final last year.

Growing up watching her father and brother riding bikes, Pragathi’s love for racing started early. She was introduced to those fast machines when she was just 13 years old. Her fascination was such that she would not take ‘no’ for an answer.

Spotting her love for automobiles, her friends advised her to take the leap of faith by trying out motorsports.

“In the very first event in which I took part, it was a race car that I drove. But I was not used to race cars and I didn’t know any of the racing lines. But I still managed to come first in that event, which gave me a big boost to think that it is not something of which I don’t know; it was in my blood,” recalled Pragathi during a conversation with DT Next.

That race was the start of what turned into a special journey for the young driver, who is now on the brink of reaching greater heights, representing the country at international rally events.

But between then and now, it was not an easy ride. Right at the early stage of her career, a time when she was participating in races and was getting noticed, she lost her brother in a road accident in 2019.

“It was a tough time in my life. He was someone I looked up to and was the main reason that got me into racing. After that, my parents told me not to race because they were very low at that point. So, I just gave them their time to get out of it. But my brother always wanted me to do this, and he knew that I would do this and I would achieve in this field,” she said.

In late 2019, she started getting recognised in the motorsport community across the country, and was invited to the Mysore Gravel Racing Event 2019. Soon, she qualified for the Indian National Autocross Championship South Zone. The same year, she won the Indian National Gymkhana Championship.

When everything seemed to be picking pace, she faced the next hurdle in the form of sponsorships, the lifeline for anyone interested in motorsports. “It was a very bad experience at the start because I didn’t have money to buy a car. I used to pledge gold to raise money to cover racing expenses. At that time, I had my brother’s insurance amount. I promised my dad and mom that I’d pay it back within two years. I bought the car with that money and started winning more races. And I’ve kept my promise,” she said.

“As I progressed, MRF saw my potential and sponsored me at that time. Now with Sidvin coming into the picture, I don’t have to worry about anything,” Pragathi added.

After starting her career in autocross, she shifted track to rallying in 2020 to see where she’s at in the bigger format. “I wanted to see how well I do there and how I would compete in an event that goes on for multiple days. And from the time I’ve started until now, it has been going really well.”

Training under the guidance of multiple-time World Rally Champion Karamjit Singh, Pragathi is driving a Subaru in the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) at the Madras International Circuit. With Trisha Alonkar as co-driver, she came third in the first round on Friday, and will take the track again on Sunday. And she is understandably excited about the new challenge ahead of her.

“I’m driving a super powerful 300-horsepower monster. I really want to do this because if not now, then when? I’ve been working for it and preparing myself mentally and physically to become the best version of myself,” said Pragathi.