Rajesh takes five in CP RC’s victory

In what turned out to be a low-scoring match, off-spinner D Rajesh came up with a match-winning spell of five for 25 to help his team CP RC dismiss SS CA for 95.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2023 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-02 00:01:08.0  )
 D Rajesh 

CHENNAI: CP RC held its nerve to earn a four-wicket win over SS CA in the fourth division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring match, off-spinner D Rajesh came up with a match-winning spell of five for 25 to help his team CP RC dismiss SS CA for 95. He received good support from N Mohamed Yusuff (3/12).

In reply, CP RC reached its target thanks to Yusuff’s unbeaten 51.

