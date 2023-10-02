Rajesh takes five in CP RC’s victory

CHENNAI: CP RC held its nerve to earn a four-wicket win over SS CA in the fourth division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring match, off-spinner D Rajesh came up with a match-winning spell of five for 25 to help his team CP RC dismiss SS CA for 95. He received good support from N Mohamed Yusuff (3/12).

In reply, CP RC reached its target thanks to Yusuff’s unbeaten 51.