Rajesh bowls CP RC to victory

CHENNAI: Off-spinner D Rajesh’s match-winning spell of seven for 22 helped CP RC earn a thrilling two-wicket win over DRBCCC Hindu College in the fourth division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League. After bowling out DRBCCC for a paltry 89 in 22.4 overs, CP RC struggled before getting there with two wickets to spare. S Sathya Narayanan (4/6) and Kabil (3/28) shared seven wickets between them but their effort went in vain.

Brief scores: IV Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 89 in 22.4 overs (KJ Dinesh Kumar 32, D Rajesh 7/22) lost to CP RC 90/8 in 17.5 overs (Emandi Sathish 26, Kabil 3/28, S Sathya Narayanan 4/6)