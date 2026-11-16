Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 135 powers massive win for MP in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

MULLANPUR: Skipper Rajat Patidar hammered a 48-ball 135 not out to power Madhya Pradesh to a massive 131-run victory against a lowly Assam in their Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Monday.
Patidar, who opted out of the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup to manage his injuries, clobbered as many as 13 sixes and eight fours for his brutal unbeaten 135 which powered MP to a massive 250 for six.
Coming in to bat at No. 5, Patidar, who has led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two consecutive title wins in the Indian Premier League, was severe on the Assam bowlers as his assault took the game away from them.
In reply, Assam folded for a mere 119 with left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya taking 3/17. Avesh Khan and Ravi Batham claimed a couple of wickets apiece.
In Mohali, Himachal Pradesh defeated Andhra by eight runs. Batting first, HP scored 158 for nine. They then resisted a late fightback from Andhra to clinch a close win.
Puducherry, meanwhile, crushed Tripura by 40 runs in their contest, riding on half-centuries from Bhanu Anand (59) and Aman Khan (69), despite the seasoned Manisankar Murasingh returning a splendid 4-0-33-6.
In Mullanpur: Madhya Pradesh: 250/6 in 20 overs (Shivang Kumar 61, Rajat Patidar 135 not out; Aakash Sengupta 3/42) beat Assam 119 in 17.4 overs (Sibsankar Roy 32; Kumar Kartikeya 3/17) by 131 runs.
In Mohali: Himachal Pradesh 158/9 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 35; Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/27) beat Andhra 150/8 in 20 overs (Ashwin Hebbar 34; Ayush Jamwal 3/23) by 8 runs.
In Mohali: Puducherry 209 in 20 overs (Bhanu Anand 59, Aman Khan 69; Manisankar Murasingh 6/33) beat Tripura 169/9 in 20 overs (Sridam Paul 57; Aman Khan 2/22, Shashank Singh 2/19) by 40 runs.