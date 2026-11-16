Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 135 powers massive win for MP in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Patidar, who opted out of the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup to manage his injuries, clobbered as many as 13 sixes and eight fours for his brutal unbeaten 135 which powered MP to a massive 250 for six.

Coming in to bat at No. 5, Patidar, who has led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two consecutive title wins in the Indian Premier League, was severe on the Assam bowlers as his assault took the game away from them.

In reply, Assam folded for a mere 119 with left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya taking 3/17. Avesh Khan and Ravi Batham claimed a couple of wickets apiece.

In Mohali, Himachal Pradesh defeated Andhra by eight runs. Batting first, HP scored 158 for nine. They then resisted a late fightback from Andhra to clinch a close win.