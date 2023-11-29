Rajasthan United and Aizawl settle for a point each in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Rajasthan United FC and Aizawl FC played out a 2-2 draw in the I-League 2023-24 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. It was the first draw of the season for both the Deccan Warriors and the Reds.

Pushpender Kundu’s Rajasthan United took the lead twice, but the stubborn visitors from Mizoram clawed back on each occasion to come away with a point. In-form Lalrinzuala, who netted a hat-trick against NEROCA earlier this month, scored both goals for Aizawl to take his season’s tally to six.

For hosts Rajasthan, both goals came in the first half, courtesy of Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai in the 23rd minute and Richardson Kwaku Denzell in the 31st minute. It was the third goal of the season for the teenage Ghanaian striker. Lalrinzuala found the net in the 26th and 66th minute to ensure Aizawl pick up another point from the Deccan Arena, where they recorded a memorable win over Sreenidi Deccan in Round 3.

The point, however, did not help Rajasthan United much as they remained in the relegation zone in 12th spot with four points from seven matches. Aizawl also remained in sixth spot with 10 points from six matches.

Up next for the Reds is a tough trip to Srinagar to face Real Kashmir on December 2, while Rajasthan United take on Shillong Lajong in Hyderabad on December 3.