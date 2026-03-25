Raja, Saravanan scalp five-wicket hauls

CHENNAI: S Raja’s superb spell of five for 24 paved the way for a four-wicket win for Captain CC over Vikravandi CC in the first division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.
After restricting Vikravandi to 96, Captain CC reached its target in 22.3 overs with M Vikram slamming an unbeaten 54.
Elsewhere, another five-wicket haul from S Saravanan (5/20) helped Sky CC beat SGCC by 141 runs.
BRIEF SCORES: I- Division: Vikravandi CC 96 in 33.4 overs (S Raja 5/24) lost to Captain CC 100/6 in 22.3 overs (M Vikram 54*, J Silambarasan 3/30); Valavanur CC 193 in 40.1 overs (A Parthiban 46, D Sathish Kumar 48, S Shyam Tony 3/32) lost to United CC “A” 197/5 in 35.4 overs (N Rajesh 67, S Shyam Tony 36)
II- DIVISION: United CC “B” 157/8 in 25 overs (D Elangovan 65) bt Ammu CC 140 in 25 overs (V Sathish 54, M Thamizhanban 3/28, G Jayasuriya 3/13); Power CC 97 in 23.1 overs (D Tamizselvam 3/19) lost to Master Blaster CC 99/2 in 14.1 overs (K Karunakaran 51)
III- DIVISION: VRS Engg. College 218/9 in 25 overs (D Gowtam 44, M Subaganesh 39) bt Siga College 108 in 18.4 overs (A Sabarinathan 39*, P Dinakaran 3/31); Sky CC 227/8 in 25 overs (S Sarathbabu 69, T Thiallai Sivapatham 43, V Gokul Raj 3/25) bt SGCC 86 in 16 overs (S Saravanan 5/20, S Ravindaran 3/17); Surya G.O.I. 115/6 in 25 overs (V Praveen 36, A Arivazhagan 3/27) lost to Mahaveer CA 118/3 in 13.2 overs (E Mugilan 68*)