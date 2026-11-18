Dhoni will now be part of CSK as a mentor. His decision was along expected lines, considering he was not fit to play the entire IPL 2026.

"Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played, it takes a toll," Raina told 'JioStar'.

"He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player.

"That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore."

Raina called Dhoni the biggest brand in the IPL.

"He has done so much for CSK and for the IPL. The amount of love he has got from the fans, from business tycoons and CEOs, and the kids from 2008 has been amazing.