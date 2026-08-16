Rain washes out opening session, India remain on 288/2 at lunch on day 2

GALLE: India remained on their overnight score of 288 for two as early lunch was taken after rain washed out the opening session of the second day's play in the first Test against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.
Rain had disrupted the opening day's proceedings as well, and continued to play spoilsport for the second successive day with no play possible during the morning session.
"The second session is scheduled to begin at 12.20 PM (Local Time and IST), if weather permits," the BCCI posted on X.
Devdutt Padikkal had struck his maiden Test century on Saturday to put India in a commanding position.
Padikkal was unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls, having hit 12 fours and a six, while Rishabh Pant was not out on 27 off 36 balls, with two boundaries.
Brief Scores:
India 288/2 in 73 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 131 batting, KL Rahul 77 retired hurt) vs Sri Lanka.