Rain threat adds spice to Tamil Nadu’s Railways challenge

CHENNAI: With rain threatening to make its appearance, Tamil Nadu will have little room for complacency when it takes on Railways in its Ranji Trophy clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. After a comprehensive win in its previous outing, Sai Kishore and his men will be keen to build on that momentum and secure maximum points at home.
After managing just one point in its Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener, Tamil Nadu bounced back with a comprehensive performance against Uttarakhand in its first home fixture, collecting seven points. However, with Mumbai and Haryana leading Group D with 14 and 13 points, Tamil Nadu will need more than just eight points.
With an away fixture in Chandigarh to follow, a seven point boost would strengthen Tamil Nadu’s qualification prospects, providing a timely confidence boost. Head coach Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh stressed on making the most of home advantage, saying seven more points will give the much-needed impetus ahead of the trip up North.
"If you look at the points table, almost every team is taking maximum points at home. Winning here will give us greater confidence and momentum heading into Chandigarh, so from that perspective, it’s critical,” Yo Mahesh said ahead of the contest.
"The message in the dressing room is clear: the previous match is behind us. This is a new challenge against a new side. We need to reset, refocus, and turn up with the exact same hunger, fire, and attitude."
With overcast skies and rain on the eve of the match, the pitch remained under covers, restricting Tamil Nadu's preparations indoors. Yo Mahesh said the management was yet to finalise its playing XI.
"Even we haven't seen the pitch yet; it’s still under cover. We will definitely carry confidence from the previous game, but we’ll take a call based on the pitch once we inspect it."
What’s confirmed, however, is that the two teams will clash on the sixth pitch – a mixture of red and black soil, which might have something for both batters and bowlers.
"In cricket, there's a famous saying: 'Condition is king, you cannot beat the king.' So it's important that we assess what the conditions are based on how much time is lost. That said, I'm optimistic we’ll get a full match, perhaps with a minor delay similar to the last game. We’ll assess the ground conditions tomorrow and tailor our strategy accordingly."
"Honestly, this is my first experience playing on a mixed wicket. Predominantly, you expect it to behave more like black soil than red. In the last match, we played on red soil, which we’re accustomed to since we play on it a lot back home. But since this is a mixture of black and red, we’ll have to wait and see how it plays."
Tamil Nadu also have a fitness concern in the camp, with Yo Mahesh tight-lipped on naming the player. But there still remains a possibility that the management will be tempted to include an extra seam-bowling option, potentially at the cost of a spinner.
"An extra seamer is certainly an option on the table, but we need to assess our overall balance and check tomorrow's weather forecast. All these factors will dictate the final decision.”