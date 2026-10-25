Rain threat adds spice to Tamil Nadu’s Railways challenge

"The message in the dressing room is clear: the previous match is behind us. This is a new challenge against a new side. We need to reset, refocus, and turn up with the exact same hunger, fire, and attitude."

With overcast skies and rain on the eve of the match, the pitch remained under covers, restricting Tamil Nadu's preparations indoors. Yo Mahesh said the management was yet to finalise its playing XI.

"Even we haven't seen the pitch yet; it’s still under cover. We will definitely carry confidence from the previous game, but we’ll take a call based on the pitch once we inspect it."

What’s confirmed, however, is that the two teams will clash on the sixth pitch – a mixture of red and black soil, which might have something for both batters and bowlers.

"In cricket, there's a famous saying: 'Condition is king, you cannot beat the king.' So it's important that we assess what the conditions are based on how much time is lost. That said, I'm optimistic we’ll get a full match, perhaps with a minor delay similar to the last game. We’ll assess the ground conditions tomorrow and tailor our strategy accordingly."

"Honestly, this is my first experience playing on a mixed wicket. Predominantly, you expect it to behave more like black soil than red. In the last match, we played on red soil, which we’re accustomed to since we play on it a lot back home. But since this is a mixture of black and red, we’ll have to wait and see how it plays."