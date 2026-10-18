Rain-marred 5th T20 called off, India-WI share five-match series 2-2

But before the match was called off at 10.18 pm due to rain, Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir played powerful cameos as India raced to an impressive 118 for five after the match was reduced to a nine-over-a-side contest.

Kishan (30, 10b) and Dhir (24 not out, 6b) put the Windies attack to sword after India were asked to bat first.

The play began at 9.15pm after a prolonged spell of rain that started around 4pm.

Once the proceedings began, India batters quickly got into their job after being asked to bat first.

Abhishek Sharma started with a flicked six off Keemo Paul, but the pacer had the last laugh. A weak flick off Paul by Sharma ended in the hands of Shamar Joseph at the edge of the circle.

The weather prediction was for a thunderstorm in the night but it came through Ishan Kishan.

The left-hander peppered the boundaries and the aggrieved party was pacer Romario Shepherd, whose first over went for 24 runs.