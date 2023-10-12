Rain forces abandonment of 2nd Women’s ODI between WI & AUS

MELBOURNE: Rain has forced the abandonment of the second Women’s ODI between Australia and West Indies at the Junction Oval on Thursday. The no result meant that both teams took just one point each from the game in the race for the ICC Women's championship points.



After winning the toss, Australia made the strategic decision to bowl first, with an eye on exploiting any assistance from the overcast conditions. Their decision appeared right as they restricted the West Indies Women to 107/8 in the shortened game of 29 overs per side, after a rain delay of 3.5 hours.

For Australia, Alana King and Annabel Sutherland took three wickets each. Making a return after being rested for the ODI series opener due to quad soreness, skipper Hayley Matthews found some rhythm with a run-a-ball 20, including four boundaries, while her opening partner Rashada Williams made a patient 23 off 33 deliveries.

"I was just stoked they were coming out really nicely and have been for a few weeks now. It was great to get a few wickets but just a shame the match got abandoned. I'm just making sure that I own my length,” Alana was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

But it was Aaliyah Alleyne, continuing her rich vein of form, who shone brightest for the visitors. Her 28 not out off 41 balls, which included hitting four boundaries, was the top-score of the innings. She steadied the ship and kept the scoreboard ticking even when wickets were tumbling from the other end.

Just as it seemed like the West Indies might go big in a bid to get to a competitive total, rain came back and got the players off the field. Australian players also helped the ground staff to put covers on the field as heavy rain forced the game to be abandoned. Both teams will return to Junction Oval for the final ODI on Saturday, with Australia leading the series 1-0.

"It was good to be back...but I would've liked to have scored some more runs. Seeing how the game was going, we have a lot of areas to improve. As batters, we just have to...really look to put on a better performance," Hayley was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Brief Scores: West Indies 107-8 (Aaliyah Alleyne 28 not out; Annabel Sutherland 3-6, Alana King 3-16) against Australia - Match abandoned due to rain