Rain delays start of day three of third Ashes test

LEEDS: Rain delayed the start of day three of the third Ashes test on Saturday, with no play expected at Headingley until 1210 GMT at the earliest.

When the covers do come off, Australia will resume on 116-4 in their second innings, 142 runs ahead of England. The hosts trail 2-0 in the series and must win the third test to have any chance of reclaiming the winners' coveted urn.