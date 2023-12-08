Rain curtails second day’s play

CHENNAI: Resuming from its overnight score of 67 for four, Tamil Nadu reached 91 for seven against Andhra when rain interrupted play on the second day of the men’s U-16 Elite Group D of the Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Guwahati on Thursday.

Due to bad weather, only 15 overs were possible with Andhra’s M Toshith Yadav being the pick of the bowlers taking four for 32.

BRIEF SCORES: Andhra 202 vs Tamil Nadu 91/7 in 33 overs (M Toshith Yadav 4/32, N Sai Charan 2/28)