Begin typing your search...

Rain curtails second day’s play

Due to bad weather, only 15 overs were possible with Andhra’s M Toshith Yadav being the pick of the bowlers taking four for 32

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Dec 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-07 22:00:27.0  )
Rain curtails second day’s play
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Resuming from its overnight score of 67 for four, Tamil Nadu reached 91 for seven against Andhra when rain interrupted play on the second day of the men’s U-16 Elite Group D of the Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Guwahati on Thursday.

Due to bad weather, only 15 overs were possible with Andhra’s M Toshith Yadav being the pick of the bowlers taking four for 32.

BRIEF SCORES: Andhra 202 vs Tamil Nadu 91/7 in 33 overs (M Toshith Yadav 4/32, N Sai Charan 2/28)

Tamil Nadumen’s U-16 Elite Group DVijay Merchant TrophyGuwahati
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X