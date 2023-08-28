Railways outclasses Indian Navy; CAG, Indian Army Red post wins

CHENNAI: A strong Railway Sports Promotion Board team overpowered Indian Navy 4-1 in a Pool A match in the 94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament in Chennai on Sunday.

A brace by Darshan Gawkar (24th and 53rd) and a goal each by Yuvraj Walmiki (22nd minute) and Pratap Lakra (39th minute) meant the Railway team was in control of the match. Walmiki sounded the boards in the 22nd minute to put Railways in the lead while Gawkar struck two minutes later to make it 2-0. Sushil Dhanwar scored from a penalty corner in the 25th minute to reduce the score. In the 39th minute, Lakra beat the Navy goalkeeper to convert a penalty corner to increase the lead while Gawkar made it 4-1.

Earlier, Comptroller & Auditor General of India defeated Indian Air Force 2-1 in a Pool B match. CAG took the lead in the 21st minute when Parvinder Singh scored. IAF levelled seven minutes later when Lovedeep Singh converted from a penalty corner. Skipper Chandan Singh slammed home the winner in the 50th minute from a penalty corner.

In another Pool B match, Indian Army Red outclassed Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-0. Pratap Shinde shone for the Army team, scoring twice (17th and 40th minute). Harman Singh converted from a penalty stroke in the 37th minute to round off a good day for the Armymen.