Rahul's exhilarating 152 powers DC to 264/2

Setting a target for the first time this season, the Capitals came out with clear intent, attacking anything in their arc from the outset.

The home team hit a total of 29 fours and 13 sixes to put on board the highest total of the 2026 IPL season.

Striking at over 200 throughout the 20 overs, Rahul (152 off 67 balls) unfurled a range of classical strokes all around the ground, seamlessly combining timing with aggression to put up the highest-score ever by an Indian in the IPL.

With the knock, he also became only the third player to go beyond 150-run mark after Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158).